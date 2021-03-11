Benefits Firms Should Face ERISA Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday recommended denying a bid by two benefits firms to duck a lawsuit claiming they violated a duty of care and committed malpractice by providing bad investment advice regarding a hospital administrator retirement plan. U.S. Magistrate Judge Philip R. Lammens said the motions for summary judgment filed by Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc., a benefits consulting company, and Alight Solutions LLC, a benefits administration company, should be denied because there are genuine issues of fact as to whether they breached their duties to hospital administrator Foundation Resolution Corp., which hired them to help eliminate a funding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS