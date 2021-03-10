Gibson Must Face Rival's TM Suit Over Guitar Designs

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- Guitar maker Gibson Brands Inc. can't dodge most of a trademark lawsuit over whether rival Heritage Guitar Inc. violated a settlement agreement by making guitars that resembled Gibson's "Les Paul" design, a Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou was unconvinced by Gibson's arguments that the judge lacked jurisdiction because Heritage sued before there was a "live case or controversy" under a provision of their settlement that allowed for a 30-day period to fix alleged violations prior to filing suit. Gibson said its Feb. 20, 2020, letter to Heritage meant that the rival's March 13, 2020, complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS