EEOC Says Late Reports, Not Bias, Behind Staffer's Demotion

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission fired back against recent allegations that racial bias was behind its decision to demote a Black senior staffer, insisting in a D.C. federal court filing Wednesday that the employee was stripped of his leadership role because he was unreliable. Malcolm Medley, the former head of the agency's Miami outpost who later joined the D.C. office, said in a lawsuit lodged March 1 that former EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon ousted him from the senior executive level and transferred him to New Orleans based on discriminatory feedback from a now-retired boss. The EEOC, now led by Chair Charlotte Burrows,...

