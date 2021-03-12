Fixing Chapter 11 For Small Biz

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

What SBRA Means By 'Engaged'

SBRA Has Room For Improvement

The SBRA Is Working As Intended

SBRA's Puzzling Preference Edit

Law360, New York (March 12, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- On Feb. 19, 2020, Congress enacted the Small Business Reorganization Act to improve the Chapter 11 reorganization process for small business debtors. In this Expert Analysis series, bankruptcy experts reflect on ways the law has worked — and ways it hasn't — during the past year, a time of crisis for many small businesses.As courts have split over the Small Business Reorganization Act's definition of "engaged in," the majority view — that a debtor need not be currently engaged in business for the act to apply and that an individual guarantor of a small business debtor may elect to use Subchapter V even if the small business is defunct — appears to be correct, say Brian Shaw and Christina Sanfelippo at Cozen O'Connor While congressional attempts to aid small businesses struggling in the pandemic have focused primarily on the provision of additional capital through the Paycheck Protection Plan, Congress could provide greater relief to those businesses through revisions to the Small Business Reorganization Act, says Brook Gotberg at Brigham Young University The Small Business Reorganization Act appears to be fulfilling its promise: Bankruptcy cases under the act are cheaper, more efficient and leading to more consensual reorganizations of eligible small businesses, say Robert Keach and Adam Prescott at Bernstein Shur The Small Business Reorganization Act's seemingly straightforward amendment to the Bankruptcy Code, attempting to streamline preference litigation by requiring the trustee to consider parties' reasonably known defenses, actually raises a host of questions regarding due diligence and implications for other bankruptcy provisions, say Joel Cohen at Stout Risius Ross , and Robert Michaelson and Howard Magaliff at Rich Michaelson Magaliff The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

