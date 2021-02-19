Fixing Ch. 11 For Small Biz: The SBRA Is Working As Intended

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- On Feb. 19, 2020, Congress enacted the Small Business Reorganization Act to improve the Chapter 11 reorganization process for small business debtors. In this Expert Analysis series, bankruptcy experts reflect on ways the law has worked — and ways it hasn't — during the past year, a time of crisis for many small businesses. Robert Keach Adam Prescott Feb. 19 marks the first anniversary of the Small Business Reorganization Act.[1] The SBRA was, in part, the product of recommendations by the American Bankruptcy Institute's Commission to Study the Reform of Chapter 11, which advocated reforming Chapter 11 for small and midsize enterprises. One of...

