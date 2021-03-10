NY Panel Says Elderly Judges' Forced Retirement OK

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has ruled that New York court administrators were justified in forcing dozens of judges who were 70 years old or older to retire at the end of last year, saying the state constitution gave them that power, and that the judges were not discriminated against because of their age. In a 3-2 split decision on Monday, a panel of judges ruled that a state trial court in Suffolk County was mistaken in annulling the court administrators' decision to deny the reappointment of 46 out 49 judges who had asked to serve an additional two-year term on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS