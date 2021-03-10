Mining Corp. Reports New Tax Bill Over Mexican Silver Mine

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- A Canadian mining company announced Wednesday it had received a tax assessment from the Mexican tax authority over the 2013 income of its Mexican subsidiary and the San Dimas silver mine, which has been the subject of an ongoing dispute. First Majestic Silver Corp. recently said it was seeking arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement, claiming the Mexican government was engaged in intimidation over First Majestic's challenge to prior assessments for 2010 to 2012. According to Wednesday's announcement, the company received an assessment for 2013 of $132.1 million in U.S. dollars relating to Primero Empresa Minera SA de CV,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS