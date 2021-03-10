FDA Scolds Drug Co. Over Kardashian Promo On 'The View'

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals improperly promoted a migraine treatment in a video featuring Khloé Kardashian by misleading viewers about the product's effectiveness, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a new disciplinary letter. The FDA's written rebuke, which was issued on Monday, focused on a promotional video featured on the ABC talk show "The View" in which Kardashian touted Biohaven's Nurtec ODT migraine treatment. But the video — which also appeared on the YouTube page for "The View" — "makes false or misleading claims and representations about the risks associated with and the efficacy of Nurtec ODT," the FDA said. While Kardashian...

