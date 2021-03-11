Fla. State Court Can Hear Bankruptcy Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court has ruled that a state trial court has the authority to hear a malpractice claim against Miami attorneys who represented a pair of mining companies in bankruptcy, rejecting arguments that the claim belongs in federal bankruptcy court. In its 11-page opinion Wednesday, the Third District Court of Appeal rejected a request from attorneys Jacqueline Calderín and Robert P. Charbonneau and their former firm, Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderín PL, for a writ of prohibition to keep a state circuit court from proceeding with the legal malpractice suit filed by their former clients Quartz Hill Mining LLC and Superior Gold...

