Chancery Freezes Highland Capital Cases Until Ch. 11 Done

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge stayed a pair of fraudulent transfer cases in her court Wednesday, saying the Texas Chapter 11 case of investment firm Highland Capital Management needs to be resolved before damages in Delaware can be properly addressed. During a hearing conducted via telephone conference, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said plaintiff Patrick Daugherty had signed on to a settlement with the bankruptcy investment firm in Texas and will be receiving millions of dollars in recoveries once that case is finalized and the Chapter 11 plan goes into effect. She agreed that Daugherty had engaged in claims splitting by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS