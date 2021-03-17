Teva Sues BioMarin In UK Over Genetic Disorder Drug Patent

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 6:23 PM GMT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has asked a London court to invalidate biotech firm BioMarin's U.K. patent on the world's only medical treatment for a rare inherited disorder affecting children as it seeks to make a generic version of the drug. The generic drug company said in a Feb. 10 claim in the High Court that was recently made public that it wants the court to invalidate BioMarin's patent over sapropterin, which is marketed under the brand name Kuvan as a treatment for patients with phenylketonuria, or PKU. The condition leads to a build up of a substance called phenylalanine in the blood, which...

