8th Circ. Won't Let Injured ND Worker Sue Manufacturer

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A divided Eighth Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a ruling that a North Dakota oil industry worker could only get workers' compensation benefits for an injury and can't sue his employer, which acquired the company that made the equipment that injured him. U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby E. Shepherd, writing for the majority, said Lukeus Scott's injuries do not fall under an exception to the "exclusive remedy rule," which says workers injured on the job can receive workers' compensation but not sue the employer. Scott's employer, Key Energy Services, bought the company that made the equipment that injured Scott, but under state...

