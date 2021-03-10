US Restarts Program To Reunite Central American Families

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State announced plans Wednesday to reopen an Obama-era program that allowed minors and young adults from three Central American countries to join family members in the U.S., starting with applicants who had cases pending when the program closed in 2017. The reboot of the Central American Minors program, for young people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, coincides with increasing numbers of children arriving at the southern border as the Biden administration continues to roll back Trump administration immigration policies and hone relations with the so-called Northern Triangle countries. "This program provides a safe, legal and orderly...

