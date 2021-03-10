House Dem Proposes National Privacy Law To Preempt States

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- The push to enact federal consumer privacy legislation to head off an emerging patchwork of state laws heated up Wednesday, when a House Democrat rolled out a proposal that would give consumers more control over how companies use personal data and enhance the Federal Trade Commission's enforcement powers. While congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have voiced support for the creation of a national data privacy standard in recent years, the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act — introduced by Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., on Wednesday — marks the first proposal put forth this year to establish such a framework. ...

