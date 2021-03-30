Health Care M&A On The Rise Despite Regulatory Uncertainty

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 12:15 PM EDT) -- The health care sector has been a hotbed of mergers and acquisitions activity despite regulatory uncertainty as the federal government focuses on combating COVID-19, and the trend is only expected to continue as areas like telehealth and at-home health-tracking apps become increasingly attractive. The overall value of U.S.-targeted health care M&A nearly doubled between 2018 and 2019, according to data provided by Dealogic, and even though the first two quarters of 2020 were significantly blunted by the pandemic, the year ultimately featured a ton of activity in the sector, ending with a total of 1,174 deals featuring a combined value of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS