Calif. City Reaches Deal With Biz For $1.4M In Fees, Cleanup

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has signed off on an agreement between West Sacramento residents and the owner of a former metal plating business blamed for ground contamination, placing the company's insurer on the hook for $1.4 million in legal fees and cleanup-related expenses. The agreement with R and L Business Management and certain individuals concerns a 0.3-acre site in West Sacramento and includes an unspecified amount of funding for future cleanup costs and $125,628 for past response costs, according to a stipulated judgment signed by U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb and docketed Wednesday. The agreement, however, doesn't impose the obligations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS