Forest Service Must Face Ex-Worker's Sex Harassment Claims

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 2:40 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Forest Service worker's allegations that she endured sexual comments and unwanted touching from a male supervisor are strong enough to keep her case in court, a Vermont federal judge ruled. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss upheld Sarah Willis' claims of gender discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment, largely rejecting the agency's bid to dismiss the suit. "In addition to offensive sexual comments, plaintiff alleges several instances of unwanted physical contact, which she claims were sexually motivated," Judge Reiss said. "Although defendant is correct that harassment 'must be more than episodic; [it] must...

