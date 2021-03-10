11th Circ. Partially Revives Mad Magazine Cartoonist TM Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday partially revived a trademark suit the widow of Mad magazine cartoonist Don Martin brought against DC Comics and E.C. Publications, finding a lower court erred in finding that all of her claims were time-barred. Norma Martin's March 2019 suit claims that the publishers unlawfully used the name and likeness of her husband and also produced counterfeit cartoon books using unauthorized colorized versions of his cartoons. Don Martin, who died in 2000, was a regular contributor to Mad magazine from the 1950s through the 1980s. The federal appeals court found that Miami-based U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno...

