EPA Rethinks Trump's Rule For Action On Lead-Tainted Water

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that it will delay the start date of, and take additional comment on, recent Trump-era rules aimed at protecting children from lead contamination in drinking water. The EPA said that it would be particularly interested in hearing from communities that are most at-risk of exposure to lead in drinking water about their concerns with the Revised Lead and Copper Rule, which was finalized in December but slated to go into effect on March 16. It is now slated to go into effect in June, with the possibility of being pushed back further, as the...

