Coke, 3M Tax Cases May Not Settle Blocked Income Debate

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- There are two high-profile cases now pending in the U.S. Tax Court challenging the U.S. Department of the Treasury regulation adopted in 1994 under Internal Revenue Code Section 482 dealing with blocked income.[1] The cases are 3M Co. v. Commissioner[2] and The Coca-Cola Company v. Commissioner.[3] This article focuses on an issue that is covered by the challenged regulation but is not necessarily controlled by it — the "in any form" concept, which requires taxpayers to report income from related parties if the income could have been collected in any form, including through receipt of dividends. This is relevant to the...

