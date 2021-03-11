Ex-Hospice Worker Pushes To Keep Retaliation Suit Intact

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- A former employee of Compassionate Care Hospice Group told a Georgia federal judge his whistleblower retaliation lawsuit should be allowed to go forward because there's clear evidence the company fired him after he alleged improper billing. Michael A. Rehfeldt, a former program director at several CCH facilities, said Wednesday his case shouldn't be dismissed because the company knew about his efforts to pursue a False Claims Act case against it. The company also knew about his participation in a whistleblower case against a prior employer when it made the decision to illegally fire him, he argues. "With knowledge of this pattern...

