Tokio Marine Ready For Court Over Potential Greensill Claims

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 12:00 PM GMT) -- Tokio Marine is considering its legal position as the Japanese insurer reviews the validity of its trade credit insurance policies for the insolvent Greensill Capital finance group, according to a source familiar with the matter. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., which discontinued its Greensill cover on March 1, is looking at the scale of its exposure to the supply-chain finance company and the standing of its reinsurance cover against the risks. But it does not expect the impact of these to be material. The Tokyo-based insurer will also consider whether its policies covering the troubled Greensill are valid — which could escalate into...

