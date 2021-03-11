Pensions Watchdog Queried On Role In University Plans

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 4:08 PM GMT) -- A trade body for U.K. universities said Thursday it was concerned over The Pensions Regulator's role in influencing plans by the trustee of a staff retirement scheme to plug a near £18 billion ($25 billion) funding shortfall. Universities UK said there needs to be more information over the role the regulator may have had in influencing a valuation report published by the Universities Superannuation Scheme. The report, at the start of the month, called for university staff payroll contributions to the scheme to as much as 56.2%. A financial assessment published in March, found that the USS deficit had grown from £5.4...

