Pensions Watchdog Sets Out New Criminal Sanctions Policy

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 12:30 PM GMT) -- Britain's pensions watchdog set out a plan on Thursday for using its sweeping new powers to prosecute employers that try to avoid paying contributions to savings schemes or put them at risk. The Pensions Regulator published a proposal detailing how it will use two weapons it has been handed under the Pension Schemes Act 2021. The law gives the regulator the authority to prosecute company bosses for the offense of avoiding their debt to a pension fund and another of conduct risking money that has already been contributed to a scheme. The watchdog said it will prosecute employers for the offenses...

