Developer Loses Bid To Revive £34M Suit Over RBS Treatment

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 1:22 PM GMT) -- An appeals court rejected on Thursday a property developer's £34 million ($48 million) lawsuit accusing RBS of pressuring him into jettisoning part of his business during the financial crisis, finding that the businessman had accepted the deal "of his own free will." The developer had accused the bank of destroying his business by threatening to hand it over to receivers, breaching its obligations to negotiate fairly. (iStock) The Court of Appeal in London dismissed Oliver Morley's attempt to overturn findings that the Royal Bank of Scotland did not illegally pressure him into refinancing his property portfolio in the aftermath of the...

