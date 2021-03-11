HMRC Urges Court To Scrap Telecom's Suit Over VAT Refunds

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 5:59 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for HM Revenue and Customs said on Thursday that a lawsuit brought by British Telecommunications PLC seeking a refund of millions of pounds in allegedly overpaid tax should be struck out because the company waited too long to make its claim. Eleni Mitrophanous QC, counsel for HMRC, said that BT's restitution claim against her client is "bound to fail" and should not proceed to trial. She said that the company applied for a refund of more than £65 million ($90 million) "out of time" and has already lost its main arguments at the Court of Appeal in a parallel case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS