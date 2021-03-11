Ingenious Media Units Fight HMRC In Tax Avoidance Battle

Law360, London (March 11, 2021, 9:52 PM GMT) -- Ingenious Media companies behind a film and video game finance scheme that has drawn the ire of Britain's tax authority urged an appeals court Thursday to determine it was a profit-seeking business rather than a tax avoidance scheme. Counsel for three limited liability partnerships used by Ingenious Media PLC and its subsidiaries to back entertainment projects — including blockbuster films "Avatar" and "Die Hard 4" — argued that an upper tax tribunal applied an overly demanding test to determine whether they suffered tax-applicable trading losses. The tribunal sided with HM Revenue and Customs in a 2019 decision, holding that those controlling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS