Sports Betting Ponzi Scheme Draws 8-Year Prison Sentence

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- A federal judge sentenced a Kansas City, Missouri, man on Wednesday to more than eight years in prison for running a $6 million sports betting Ponzi scheme that prosecutors say swindled at least 50 victims. Matthew R. Peterson, 51, previously pled guilty to one count each of bank fraud and money laundering in September, admitting to tricking people into investing in sports betting by purporting to be an expert. The scheme allegedly ran from 2012 to 2016. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs handed down a sentence at the lower end of what the government had recommended. "Peterson used his ill-gotten wealth...

