Court Suspends Amendment To Mexico's Energy Industry Law

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Mexican court has temporarily suspended a controversial amendment to the country's electrical industry law that would prioritize energy from the national power company over the private sector, a regulatory change that experts warn could trigger an avalanche of investor-state claims. The federal court's order on Thursday puts a temporary hold on the amendment, which came into force on Wednesday after being published in the country's official gazette the day before, according to Von Wobeser y Sierra SC founding partner Claus von Wobeser, who is also president of the Mexican chapter of the International Chamber of Commerce. The amendment, put forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS