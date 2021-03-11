Crypto Lender BlockFi Valued At $3B After $350M Fundraise

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency and financial services company BlockFi said Thursday it raised $350 million from private investors in a funding round that values the company at $3 billion. New Jersey-headquartered BlockFi said the funds will go toward product development, expanding into new markets and for acquisitions. BlockFi's services currently include buying and selling digital assets and originating U.S.-dollar loans that are secured by digital assets, according to its website. The company said it currently boasts more than $50 million in monthly revenue and more than $15 billion in assets on its platform. BlockFi also recently announced initiatives such as a mobile app, a...

