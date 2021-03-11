Bakkt Marketplace Gets New York State 'BitLicense'

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Bakkt Marketplace is the latest firm to receive a so-called BitLicense, allowing the cryptocurrency company to conduct its virtual currency business in New York, the state's top financial regulator announced Thursday. The license allows Bakkt — which was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange — to offer its New York customers the ability to buy and sell virtual currency under the New York State Department of Financial Services' supervision. "DFS is proud to be at the forefront of financial innovation through our continuous efforts to set the conditions for virtual currency companies to...

