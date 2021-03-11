Fed. Circ. Backs Uniloc PTAB Losses In Sensor Patent Fight

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that came down against claims of a Uniloc mobile device motion sensor patent that had been challenged by Apple and Samsung. A three-judge panel affirmed one PTAB decision finding that certain claims in the patent — which uses motion sensors to wake up mobile devices in idle mode — were unpatentable, and another decision that cancelled a patent claim. The panel did not give its reasoning behind the decisions. In one decision at issue, the PTAB ruled that a host of claims in the patent-in-suit — U.S. Patent No....

