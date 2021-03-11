Fed. Circ. Axes Stanford's Genetic Analysis Patent As Abstract

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed Thursday the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's rejection of Stanford University's application for a patent on computing systems for determining from which parent a person's genes are inherited, finding that the purported invention describes mathematical formulas that are not patentable under the high court's Alice ruling. In a 13-page precedential opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Jimmie V. Reyna, a three-judge panel held that the USPTO correctly found that the application covers nothing more than "abstract mathematical calculations and statistical modeling, and similar subject matter that is not patent eligible." Judge Reyna wrote that while the...

