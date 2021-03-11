Texas Counties Ask Justices To Deny Grid Operator Immunity

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Four Texas counties are imploring the Texas Supreme Court to determine that the state's primary grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., doesn't enjoy governmental immunity, arguing that their residents deserve the chance to hold the operator responsible for failures during February's deadly winter storm. Harris, Travis, Fort Bend and Hidalgo counties filed amici briefs this week in a pair of cases challenging a Dallas appellate court's April 2018 ruling that ERCOT, a private nonprofit company that controls 90% of Texas' electricity grid, enjoys governmental immunity because it acts at the behest of state lawmakers and utility regulators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS