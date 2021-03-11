Accellion Sued In Del., Calif. Over Massive Data Hack

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- Cloud-based file transfer giant Accellion Inc. was hit with stockholder class and major customer suits on opposite coasts late Monday over damages tied to multiple hacks of its widely used network, which saw intrusions and user-data thefts on multiple continents. In the Delaware complaint, multinational managed care business Centene Corp. accused California-based Accellion of refusing to allow it to access and audit systems that handled Centene subsidiary Health Net LLC's secure files to determine Accellion's compliance with security and privacy agreements. On the West Coast, Kroger pharmacy customer and Tennessee resident Eugene Bolton led a class suit in the U.S. District...

