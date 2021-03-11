NLRB Top Cop's Toss Of Teamsters Suit Called 'Violence'

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A food supplier accusing Teamsters units of labor violations said a recent decision by the National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel to toss the suit while it was being adjudicated amounted to "violence" against federal labor law that must be reversed. Acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr improperly asked a regional director to toss the suit alleging Teamsters Local 117 and Local 313 sought to make United Natural Foods Inc. discriminate against workers at its Centralia, Washington, facility by enforcing an arbitration award letting workers at UNFI's shuttered Tacoma plant transfer in at higher, union-bargained wages, the company said Tuesday....

