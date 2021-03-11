Ohio Ordered To Respond To Pot Grower's Expansion Request

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Ohio's Supreme Court said Thursday that the state's medical marijuana regulators must act on a cultivator's application to expand its facility, rejecting the state's argument that it is only obligated to approve or deny such a request when it solicits an application. The state Supreme Court granted a peremptory writ of mandamus in favor of Fire Rock Ltd., which submitted an application to the Ohio Department of Commerce and the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program requesting approval to expand its Akron-based cultivation facility in February 2020. The state had argued that under Ohio Administrative Code, the Department of Commerce must approve...

