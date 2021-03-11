Western Digital Wants $1.9B Tax Fraud Retaliation Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- A former Western Digital executive's suit claiming he was fired for reporting potential tax fraud totaling $1.9 billion should be tossed because he alleges that misconduct occurred outside the U.S., the company told a California federal court. Because he's a Brazilian citizen, Airton Amorim De Almeida should not be protected by U.S. whistleblower laws for reporting to U.S. authorities the misconduct and retaliation he is claiming because both supposed transgressions took place in Brazil, Western Digital said Wednesday. De Almeida had worked in Brazil for the hard drive maker's subsidiary as its Latin America finance director, according to the company. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS