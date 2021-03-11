Construction Co. Can't Sink Laid-Off Exec's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- A construction firm can't escape a suit by a laid-off executive who claimed higher-ups were motivated by "old-school" anti-woman animus when they eliminated her job, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday, saying she could convince a jury she'd faced sex discrimination. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan denied American Bridge Co.'s summary judgment bid on former employee Jeanne Cotter's Title VII claim, saying her evidence was substantial enough to keep the case in court. While American Bridge had said Cotter was let go amid a reduction in force, she claimed two higher-ups had biases against female executives and that her job...

