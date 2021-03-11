Fed. Circ. Revives Ex-NASA Engineer's Military Leave Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday gave a former NASA engineer a second chance to prove that his active role as a Navy commander led his supervisor at the agency to reprimand and fire him, saying an administrative board stepped out of line in tossing the worker's case. A three-judge panel reversed the Merit Systems Protection Board's finding that NASA was justified in firing Fernando Santos, noting that the board didn't even consider whether Santos' military status was a factor in his removal because his supervisor was "very patriotic." "Because the board applied the wrong legal framework when assessing Santos' removal and...

