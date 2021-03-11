Samsung Dodges State Farm's Battery Fire Damage Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Mississippi federal judge on Thursday dismissed a product liability suit against Samsung SDI Co. alleging its defective batteries caused a house fire, ruling that State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. cannot use an Amazon receipt to allege Samsung made the batteries. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills said State Farm failed to present any evidence to show that Samsung was liable for its policyholder's fire damage. The Amazon.com Inc. purchase receipt the carrier relied on is merely inadmissible hearsay, the judge said. State Farm has maintained its insureds' Amazon receipt represented that Samsung designed and manufactured the lithium-ion battery cells in a...

