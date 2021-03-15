Energy Cos., Adviser Say No Fraud In £4.2M Lost Loan Notes

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 6:59 PM GMT) -- A financial adviser and two renewable energy companies have said they did not make fraudulent misrepresentations to fleece a pair of brokers out of £4.2 million ($5.8 million) to repay their existing debts. Renewable Land Resources Ltd. and Reliance Energy (LN) Ltd. said in a March 3 High Court filing that Paul Jansen and Kevin Hastings should have known that the £4.2 million they invested in the energy companies through loan notes in April 2019 had "substantial risk attached to them." Jansen and Hastings, who are business partners, have alleged the renewable energy companies did not use the cash to make...

