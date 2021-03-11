NLRA Doesn't Trump Calif. Home Health Aide Law, Judge Says

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has upheld a state law requiring the Department of Social Services to provide unions with certain contact information for individuals certified as home care providers, finding the National Labor Relations Act doesn't preempt the regulations as trade associations contended. In his order Wednesday, Judge Anthony W. Ishii granted summary judgment to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Social Services in a suit from Home Care Association of America and California Association for Health Service at Home challenging the law — A.B. 2455. The associations had alleged A.B. 2455 was trumped by the NLRA under the...

