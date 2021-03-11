CFPB Reasserts Power To Fine By Killing 'Abusiveness' Policy

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:28 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau scrapped a recent policy change that had limited the agency's ability to impose monetary fines for companies' so-called abusive acts or practices under the Dodd-Frank Act, stating Thursday that the shift had only "undermined" its authority to deter misconduct. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reclaimed its full ability to levy fines. (iStock.com) The agency called the policy statement, issued in late January under former CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger, "inconsistent with the bureau's duty to enforce Congress's standard," adding that killing the policy "will better serve the CFPB's objective to protect consumers from abusive practices." Among the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS