Danish Bank Suffers Setback In ECJ VAT Group Ruling

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- European companies that form value-added tax groups and have branches located in other countries should be considered taxable entities separate from those branches, Europe's top court ruled Thursday in a setback for the Swedish branch of Denmark's largest bank. Permanent establishments that are part of a VAT group must not be considered a single taxable person with branches located in other European Union countries, the European Court of Justice found. The decision is a loss for the Swedish branch of Danske Bank, which had argued that it was not responsible for tax on computer services it received from Danske Bank's Danish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS