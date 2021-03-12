COVID Changed Del. Courts And There May Be No Going Back

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- A once-unthinkable, COVID-driven plunge into Zoom trials and other remote courtroom tech by Delaware's corporate and commercial courts this past year has earned grudging respect among regular practitioners, with many now predicting that there's no going all the way back. Driving the change was recognition last year that the coronavirus pandemic — which exploded from a vague, offshore concern in January 2020 into stay-at-home orders two months later — would paralyze the nation's busiest corporate law hub without an instant shift to virtual litigation. Now, asked to look ahead, attorneys and jurists alike predicted that the milestone moments in corporate litigation...

