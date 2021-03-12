Plastic Co. CEO Gets 3 Years For 'Sham' Business Model

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The former CEO of a plastic manufacturing company accused of making fraudulent claims about his company's product has been sentenced to three years behind bars and fined $10,000, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement. Kevin Kuhnash pled guilty to a pair of securities fraud counts and a single count of money laundering. The SEC accused Kuhnash of trying to conceal Lucent Polymers, Inc.'s "sham" business model "in connection with the company's acquisition by another manufacturer in 2013." Kuhnash was sentenced earlier this month, according to Thursday's announcement. Kuhnash was one of two men the SEC pursued in 2019,...

