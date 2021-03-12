Guard Union Says Security Co. Refused To Reinstate Worker

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- Security company Paragon defied an arbitration award by refusing to reinstate an officer it had fired because it said he used a courthouse security system to monitor a co-worker, the worker's union claimed in a Pennsylvania federal court. The suit that United Government Security Officers of America and its Local 129 filed Thursday seeks to enforce an October 2019 arbitration award that directed Paragon Systems Inc. to rehire security officer Robert Reuther after finding the misconduct claimed by the company did not warrant his dismissal. "Paragon has not complied with the award by providing Reuther with reinstatement or back health benefits,"...

