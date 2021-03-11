AFL-CIO Targets Filibuster As PRO Act Hits Senate

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- The country's largest labor federation added its voice Thursday to a chorus of calls to gut the filibuster as the U.S. Senate prepares to debate a sweeping proposal to shift federal labor law in unions' favor. Describing the policy obstruction mechanism as an "artifact of Jim Crow" that has blocked equal pay legislation, Social Security expansion and "countless other measures that would have helped our country," the AFL-CIO urged Democrats to reform the filibuster if Republicans wield it to stop the Protecting the Right to Organize Act and other organized labor priorities. "Should a minority in the Senate seek to hide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS