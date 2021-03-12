Couple Rejected In Bid To Void FBAR Settlement

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- A married couple lost their attempt to reverse a $511,000 agreement they made with the IRS that had settled their failure to report their Swiss bank account holdings when a D.C. federal judge ruled they had entered into it voluntarily. Robert Harrison and Julianne Sprinkle could not show that they signed their agreement under duress, the court said Thursday, dismissing the case. If they thought their case required judicial review, they should have paid the penalty and pursued the administrative process of seeking a refund, according to the court. Harrison and Sprinkle took advantage of the Internal Revenue Service's Offshore Voluntary...

